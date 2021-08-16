Cancel
In the most recent update, the release date for ‘Call Of Duty 2021′ was revealed, as well as the reveal rewards for ‘Warzone.’

Cover picture for the articleIn the most recent update, the release date for ‘Call Of Duty 2021′ was revealed, as well as the reveal rewards for ‘Warzone.’. Following the official publication of the Season 5 patch notes for “Call of Duty: Warzone,” new information about “Call of Duty 2021” has surfaced, including the game’s official release date, reveal event goodies, and more.

Video Gameswepc.com

Call Of Duty Vanguard Trailer – Latest Updates And Game Reveals

Questions regarding the latest Call Of Duty release date and reveal trailer have been bubbling around social media and internet forums for some time now – with anticipation growing for another exciting title within the COD ranks. Whilst information on the new Call Of Duty has been scarce of late,...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal Event Date & Time May Have Leaked

Call of Duty Vanguard is our upcoming 2021 release for the series, and its reveal event date is leaking already. In case you somehow hadn’t heard, Call of Duty Vanguard will be a return to WW2 that launches later this year. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard is yet to officially be revealed to the Call of Duty fanbase.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty Vanguard Leak Reveals Release Date and Various Editions Including Cross-Gen Bundle

Following Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Season 5 update, dataminers discovered information pertaining to the upcoming title in the game’s files. The information unearthed confirms that game is titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is set World War II, and is apparently scheduled for release on November 5th. Dataminers found images of Vanguard as well but publisher Activision has been actively issuing takedown notices so we are unable to host them here. However, you can head over to the source links below to view them. The artwork is still up at the time of this writing but we can’t guarantee it’ll still be there when you get to it.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Call of Duty Vanguard reveal coming 20 August in CoD Warzone

Call of Duty Vanguard has been teased within Call of Duty Warzone alongside news a full reveal is coming on 20 August. The initial tease, below, shows a Warzone player being sniped by a female in a Soviet uniform. The unknown sniper’s clothing and weaponry look to be from WWII era, matching leaked data pulled from a CoD Black Ops Cold War Season 5 update. Said data (via Reddit) suggests that the Soviet sniper is named Polina.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone's "Battle For Verdansk" Vanguard Reveal Event Detailed

New details have emerged regarding the upcoming "Battle of Verdansk" event in Call of Duty: Warzone that will apparently serve as the introduction to Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Call of Duty Twitter account shared an image that reveals more of what to expect from the event, which takes place on Thursday, August 19 inside Warzone. "We need every squad to be ready for a joint operation at 10:30 AM PT on 8/19," the tweet says.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Pokemon Unite Android Launch Date Confirmed, Pre-Orders Live

After it launched on Nintendo Switch last month, The Pokemon Company has revealed that its Pokemon-based lite MOBA Pokemon Unite is set to land on the Play Store on September 22nd. That’s almost exactly one month. Pre-orders for the game have also gone live on the Google Play Store, and...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rumour: GTA Remastered Trilogy Will Launch In 2022, Not This Year

Hot on the heels of a reported GTA Remastered Trilogy coming to light, the previously claimed 2021 release window for the trilogy is said to be inaccurate, according to another industry insider. Tom Henderson, who correctly leaked information about Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard, has corroborated the reports...
Video GamesDen of Geek

Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha and Beta Dates: When Can Players Get Early Access?

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next installment in the popular shooter series. The new game, which is developed by Sledgehammer Games, in conjunction with Raven Studios and Treyarch, will take the franchise back to the battles of World War II for the first time since 2017, introducing a new story campaign, multiplayer component, Zombies mode, and even a brand-new map for Warzone.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty Vanguard revealed: New Warzone map, anti-cheat and more confirmed

Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard and confirmed plans for a new Warzone map and anti-cheat system. With development led by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard will be comprised of a WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and a Zombies mode (developed by Treyarch), with a release date of November 5 on consoles and PC. There are also plans for a pre-release multiplayer beta.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Don't Worry, Call Of Duty: Vanguard Isn't 270GB On Xbox

Call of Duty: Vanguard had its big official unveiling earlier today, with the game set to arrive for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 5, and to the surprise of no one, it's going to take up plenty of storage space. However, despite a listing...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Call of Duty Vanguard File Size Listed as 270GB on Microsoft Store

With today’s big Call of Duty Vanguard reveal, it seems the flood gates have opened when it comes to info! For those wondering how much disk space you’ll need for the game, it seems like it’ll be a lot, as the Call of Duty Vanguard file size is listed at a whopping 270GB on the Microsoft Store!
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokémon UNITE: Mobile Version Release Date Revealed

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios Group have announced in the recent Pokémon Presents event that the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE will be launching on September 22 on Android and iOS. In a recent tweet, those who will pre-register become eligible for certain rewards. As for what those rewards...

