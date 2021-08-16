Cancel
Markets

Hedge Funds Are Demanding Their SPAC Money Back

By Chris Bryant
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Atlas Crest Investment Corp., a blank-check firm created by investment banker Ken Moelis, spectacularly lopped $1 billion off the enterprise value off its $2.7 billion deal with flying taxi company Archer Aviation. Several factors contributed to this reset, including an intellectual property dispute with a rival and the fact Archer has yet to finish developing a fully operational prototype or agree to certification requirements with regulators, according to this filing.

