Car shopping can be a stressful matter. A buyer is investing and paying a lot of money for a product. Getting a loan can be stressful, too, if you don’t know exactly where you stand with your credit score. It seems like numbers get thrown around that you can’t even keep track of, and with terms like MSRP, sticker price, and invoice price being talked about, you might find yourself pretty confused by it all. These terms aren’t really interchangeable, so understanding each can help buyers get the best deal when buying a vehicle.