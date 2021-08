A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.