On paper, OL Reign had the advantage. A three-game winning streak with an offense humming along. Laura Harvey returns to team. Of course, soccer is not played on paper and with Kansas City very hungry for their first win on the season, there’s a level of intensity that even one of the hottest teams in the league can fall victim to. That’s what happened Saturday night in Kansas City as OL Reign saw their winning streak snapped, and Laura Harvey’s return to coaching in the NWSL spoiled, losing to Kansas City, 0-1. The lone goal came from Victoria Pickett in the 73rd minute, off a set piece.