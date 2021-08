When August hits, so does the fantasy football draft season. Drafting can be some of the most fun in all of fantasy. It can also be some of the most stressful. It is difficult to weed through the players and who is going to contribute to what team. This article will delve into some of the New Orleans Saints players going into the draft. Who should you draft? Who should you pass? These are the players that are stars, steals, sleepers and suspect going into the 2021 NFL fantasy drafts.