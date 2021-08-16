Jefferies Starts CS Disco Inc. (LAW) at Hold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AMCIU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AMCIU" beginning on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW," respectively.