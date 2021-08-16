Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Rick Harrison

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Pawn Stars' Shop Sets Up Memorial for Late Richard 'Old Man' Harrison. Richard 'Old Man' Harrison From 'Pawn Stars' Dead at 77. Dana White Drops $69k On Samurai Swords For My 'Weapons Room'. 2/07/18. O.J. Simpson's Ex-Agent Takes Getaway Bronco to 'Pawn Stars'. 8/09/17. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Says Don't...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 38

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rick Harrison
Person
Chumlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn Stars#Wedding#Swords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Quietly Divorced Last Year, Here’s The Latest Update

Rick Harrison, star of Pawn Stars, and his wife of nearly seven years, Deanna, quietly divorced last year. The filing was lost in the chaos that erupted last year following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the ensuing protests that came afterward. Court documents reveal the reason behind their surprising split and give some insight into where things went wrong in the marriage.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Michael Strahan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Niki Were Once Engaged but Their 6-Year Romance Failed — Here's Why

Some may not remember, but Michael Strahan and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Niki Murphy were once a Hollywood power couple, but the relationship failed. Here's the reason why. In 2007, Michael Strahan started dating Niki Murphy, and the couple has nine kids between them. A prior marriage for Niki was with Eddie Murphy, while Strahan was previously married to Jean Muggli.

Comments / 38

Community Policy