This Brewers series is going to be pretty much like its own little playoff series. An August litmus test, if anything. Both teams (and notably both bullpens) will rest and reset during the off day on Monday. For the Cards, the pitching lines up so Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright will start the first two. Meanwhile for Milwaukee — and this is incredible — the starters will be the guys ranked Nos. 3, 4 and 2 in ERA.