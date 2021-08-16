AM Prep-Music

Cancel
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 6 days ago

UNDATED (AP) - It took Nanci Griffith a while to figure out her place in music, because even music did not know what to do with her. Griffith said in a 1995 AP interview the folk music community thought she “was just a country bumpkin that fell off the turnip truck,” and the country music community thought of her as just a writer who did not belong. Griffith not only created music her own way, but she inspired others. Darius Rucker says Griffith was the reason he moved to Nashville, and Suzy Bogguss says she has many memories of spending time with Griffith. Griffith died Friday at the age of 68. Her management says it was Griffith’s wish that there be no further formal statement for a week after her passing.

