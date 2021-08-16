AM Prep-Segue

‘SOUTH PARK’ CREATORS BUYING QUIRKY COLORADO RESTAURANT. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The creators of the irreverent animated television series “South Park” are buying Casa Bonita, a quirky restaurant in suburban Denver that was featured on the show. Matt Stone and Trey Parker said Friday they had come to an agreement with the current owners of the restaurant, which closed to diners in March 2020 and declared bankruptcy in the spring. The Lakewood restaurant has been in business since 1974 but gained wider recognition when it was featured in a 2003 “South Park” episode. It’s known for its indoor waterfall, cliff divers, sopapillas and skits that feature an excitable actor in a gorilla costume.