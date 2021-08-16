Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, CO

AM Prep-Segue

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

‘SOUTH PARK’ CREATORS BUYING QUIRKY COLORADO RESTAURANT. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The creators of the irreverent animated television series “South Park” are buying Casa Bonita, a quirky restaurant in suburban Denver that was featured on the show. Matt Stone and Trey Parker said Friday they had come to an agreement with the current owners of the restaurant, which closed to diners in March 2020 and declared bankruptcy in the spring. The Lakewood restaurant has been in business since 1974 but gained wider recognition when it was featured in a 2003 “South Park” episode. It’s known for its indoor waterfall, cliff divers, sopapillas and skits that feature an excitable actor in a gorilla costume.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Lakewood, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gavin Buckley
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Alex Haley
Person
Trey Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#South Park#Ap#Casa Bonita#The Walt Disney#North American#City Dock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuations during Sunday address to nation

President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports. Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported. The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy