President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia's culture

By NINIEK KARMINI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president has pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in an address marking the country’s independence. President Joko Widodo said the pandemic had changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement. He said avoiding people was once taboo and working and learning from home have become new habits. Widodo said “the spirit to make changes and the spirit to innovate have become the foundation to build an advanced Indonesia.” July was Indonesia's deadliest month of the pandemic, with more than 30,100 dead as sick people overwhelmed hospitals or died waiting on care. Widodo said his administration would improve on-the-ground management in testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination as well as medical oxygen.

