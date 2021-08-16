Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Veteran opposition leader wins Zambia's presidential race

By FARAI MUTSAKA
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpFCf_0bSnd2zh00

LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — Zambia's veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote.

Hichilema was declared president–elect by Esau Chulu, chairman of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, early Monday after results for 155 of the country's 156 constituencies were announced.

President Edgar Lungu, 64, conceded defeat and said he would work for a “peaceful transfer of power.”

Hichilema, a 59-year old businessman contesting the presidency for the sixth time, got more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia’s history. Hichilema garnered more than 50% of the nearly 5 million votes cast to win the presidency outright, without having to go to a runoff election. About 80% of the country's registered voters cast their ballots.

Hichilema will become Zambia’s seventh president since the reintroduction of multi-party democracy in 1991 by founding president, the late Kenneth Kaunda, who had ruled the country as a one-party state for more than two decades.

Hichilema narrowly lost two previous elections to Lungu in 2015 and 2016. His support grew in each of those polls and in 2016 he lost by just 100,000 votes.

Zambians celebrated overnight, with hundreds of Hichilema's frenzied supporters turning his home on the outskirts of the capital, Lusaka, into a party zone.

Hichilema has his work cut out for him, as his supporters are looking to him to increase employment and cut out corruption. “We will fix this!” was one of his popular campaign slogans.

Zambia recorded economic progress for more than a decade and achieved middle-income status in 2011, but now the country is beset by high inflation, high debt and allegations of corruption.

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt the already stuttering economy even further. Lockdown measures pushed Zambia into its first recession since 1998 and the economy contracted by 1.2%, according to the World Bank.

An easing of the lockdown measures in the latter part of 2020 and the global rise in copper prices resulted in some recovery, although inflation reached a high of 22% in February this year, according to the World Bank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakainde Hichilema
Person
Edgar Lungu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Veteran#Presidential Race#Corruption#Lusaka#Ap#African#Zambians#The World Bank#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionmilwaukeesun.com

Profile: Zambia's Hichilema defies the odds and wins presidential election

LUSAKA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- With perseverance, Hakainde Hichilema, a sixth-time presidential challenger, has turned his dream of becoming Zambia's president into a reality. Hold on and never give up. Believing in his chance to win, Hichilema, who had lost in five past elections, contested for the top post of the country again and this year his time has come.
Politicsjack1065.com

Kenyan appeals court upholds order to halt president’s constitutional changes

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Court of Appeal upheld a decision to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from making broad constitutional changes, limiting his ability to prevent his estranged deputy from succeeding him next year. The proposed amendments, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), would have been the biggest change...
Indiaraleighnews.net

Amit Malviya blames TMC for post-poll violence in Bengal

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Accusing the Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" the post-poll violence through the police in West Bengal, BJP IT Cell chief and the state party co-incharge Amit Malviya on Thursday said that those responsible for the violence shall be punished by law soon and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shall also be held accountable for the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy