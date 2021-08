BMW just admitted that it could have done better with the iX3 by updating it for the 2022 model year. As you’d expect for a model that hit the market a little over one year ago, the iX3 doesn’t see anything major, but there are some noteworthy appearance changes. The front end, for example, now features a larger grille and the headlights are now just a bit slimmed – 10 mm, to be exact. The front apron was restyled while the rear end is now more muscular and features 3D taillights. The 2022 iX3 also comes standard with the M Sport package. While 19-inch wheels come as standard, you can opt for the M aerodynamic 20-inch wheels, too.