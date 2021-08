7:30 pm ET—We are back at BMO Field as the Reds are home to host a New York City FC side that’s in form. Toronto FC are looking to bounce back after a dreadful midweek performance against the Philadelphia Union, and as Michael Bradley pointed out after that one: the team can’t afford many more performances like Wednesday night’s. The last time these two sides met at BMO Field was the last match before the pandemic shut things down, so perhaps we can say we’ve sort of come full circle. Let’s hope for another memorable outing like that game was all the way back on March 7, 2020.