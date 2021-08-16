Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

USD/CNY forms head and shoulders as China economy slows

invezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/CNY pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern on the 4H chart. China’s house prices rose by 4.6% in July after rising by 4.8% in June. Fixed assets investments and industrial production also retreated. The USD/CNY price was in a tight range as investors reflected on the relatively...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Economy#Gdp#Usd#Invezz#Covid#Usdcny#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Qe#Macd#The Usd Cny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven and WTI’s collapse sink the loonie

USD/CAD rises to eight-month high as global slowdown feared. WTI falls 8.8% on the week, 17.2% from July 5 top at $74.68. Federal Reserve may signal a taper at the Jackson Hole conference. FXStreet forecast Poll predicts a long-term decline in the USD/CAD. The USD/CAD jumped to an eight-month high...
POTUSTelegraph

New blow for Biden as US economy starts to slow down

The US economy is already slowing before the recovery from Covid is complete, economists have warned ahead of a critical meeting of central bankers this week. Inflation is still surging, however, leaving the Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell in an increasingly dangerous spot as they cannot act against rising prices without further harming the stuttering rebound from the pandemic.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settled Slightly Higher

Gold futures edged up marginally on Friday even as the dollar continued to find some support amid Fed taper talks. Surging coronavirus cases, and geopolitical concerns following the developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken control, prompted investors to lean towards the safe-haven commodity. The dollar index, which rose...
StocksForexTV.com

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower Amid Strength On Wall Street

After ending the previous session firmly positive, treasuries moved back to the downside during the trading day on Friday. Bond prices initially showed a lack of direction but slid into the red as the session progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.260 percent.
BusinessDailyFx

GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium

GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.3602) ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to taper the quantitative easing (QE) program. Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Bearish. GBP/USD appears to...
Stocksinvezz.com

DAX index weakened last week due to concerns about the Delta variant

DAX index weakened this trading week, but it continues to trade above the 15,500 support level. The Delta variant accounts for nearly 98% of all new cases in Germany. The strong domestic demand in Germany is predicted to drive significant growth in the third quarter. The German DAX weakened on...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

U.S. stock markets make late week recovery, across-the-board gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Friday after a volatile week that saw recently-attained records battered. "We've seen some profit-taking since Aug. 16, and today we're seeing some buying on that dip, in the belief that we're still headed higher," Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York told the Reuters Thomson news agency Friday.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies weaken on firm US dollar; rupiah, won lead fall

BENGALURU (Aug 20): Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won falling the most as the US dollar stayed firm, while Singapore stocks rose on the country's plans to ease some Covid-19 border curbs. The greenback was little changed from a nine-month...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI, Brent Head for 7%, 6% Weekly Losses on Slowing Economies

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange eroded further in early trade Friday, with both crude benchmarks on course for weekly losses of 7% and 6%, respectively, amid a one-two punch of a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index and lingering concerns over an uptrend in COVID-19 infections across major oil-consuming economies, with key macroeconomic indicators for the United States and China pointing to decelerating economic growth in the third quarter.
Businessinvesting.com

Markets, U.S. Dollar Shrug FOMC Minutes

The FOMC minutes were supposed to be dovish but markets cant shake off St Louis Fed's Bulllard's remarks about an ultra rapid taper (see Tweets below). The loudest voices at the FOMC are calling for a near-term taper but the FOMC Minutes indicated that the core of the Fed wants to see more data. Weak outlook from broker Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) did not help either. Despite a dollar dip on the data, it stormed back in Asian trading and increasingly threatens a run on stops as multi-month levels give way. US initial jobless claims add a further risk. Tuesday's Premium trade of shorting NASDAQ at 15000 deepens further in the money. NZD/USD long was stopped out at 6840.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Delta, Taper Fears Boost US Dollar, Risk-Off Extends

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.45% to a 9-month high at 93.55 (93.15) boosted by safe-haven flows as the market’s risk-off stance extended. Rising global cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and growing expectations of a Fed taper hammered commodities and resource FX lower. WTI Oil plunged 2.75% lower on fears of weaker demand from restrictions due to the virus spread. Against the oil sensitive Canadian Loonie, the Greenback surged to 1.2830 (1.2655), near 6-month high, a gain of 1.28%. The Australian Dollar plummeted 1.15% to 0.7148 (0.7235), fresh 2021 lows. New South Wales, Australia’s largest State, recorded a new daily high of 681 Covid-19 infections which prompted a lockdown extension in the region. Sterling was pounded lower to 1.3635, (1.3755 yesterday) near one-month lows. The Euro eased to 1.1675 from 1.1708 yesterday, a 9-month low, just another victim of the broadly stronger Greenback. Against the Yen, the Dollar finished little-changed at 109.78 (109.75). The Japanese currency also benefitted from haven support. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback rose moderately. The USD/SGD pair rallied 0.26% to 1.3640 (1.3610). Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) finished at a 3-week high at 6.5020 (6.4840 yesterday).
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US dollar remains the king of the safety-trade

FOMC minutes point to taper momentum at the July meeting. Markets await possible clarification in Fed policy from this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Modest safety trade raises USD/JPY despite falling Treasury yields. Global risk-aversion moving currency markets to the US dollar. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees USD/JPY gains out to one...
Marketsinvezz.com

Bitcoin price prediction: Jump to $50,000 Seems Inevitable

Bitcoin price rebounded during the overnight session. The coin rose above $47,000 as demand for the coin rose. It will likely maintain its bullish trend to $50,000. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price rebounded in the overnight session after days of moving sideways. The coin jumped to above $47,000, which was substantially higher than this week’s low of about $44,000.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Rebound After Delta, Fed Jolt

European and US stocks rebounded on Friday after fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally this week. Asian markets continued to fall, however, with HK's main index down 5.8 percent...
Marketskitco.com

Goldman Sachs slashes Q3 GDP outlook, cites greater delta variant risk

(Kitco News) The rising delta variant risk will hurt the U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, said Goldman Sachs as it downgraded its Q3 GDP forecast. Goldman Sachs cut its Q3 GDP outlook from 9% to 5.5%, chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note, stressing that slower growth will be only temporary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy