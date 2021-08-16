Cancel
USD/JPY in the deep red after the strong Japan GDP data

invezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/JPY price declined substantially after the latest Japan GDP data. The numbers showed that the country’s economy rebounded in Q2. The pair will next react to the latest US retail sales data. The USD/JPY price retreated sharply in early trading after the relatively strong Japanese GDP data. The pair...

invezz.com

BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven and WTI’s collapse sink the loonie

USD/CAD rises to eight-month high as global slowdown feared. WTI falls 8.8% on the week, 17.2% from July 5 top at $74.68. Federal Reserve may signal a taper at the Jackson Hole conference. FXStreet forecast Poll predicts a long-term decline in the USD/CAD. The USD/CAD jumped to an eight-month high...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive EZ macro backdrop should limit euro downside – MUFG

The EUR/USD is trading modestly higher on Friday, but remains under pressure- Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out PMIs next week will provide an update on Euro-zone macro conditions. Key Quotes:. “The short-term positives for the US dollar are compelling when risk is deteriorating and with global growth concerns escalating,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Delta, Taper Fears Boost US Dollar, Risk-Off Extends

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.45% to a 9-month high at 93.55 (93.15) boosted by safe-haven flows as the market’s risk-off stance extended. Rising global cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and growing expectations of a Fed taper hammered commodities and resource FX lower. WTI Oil plunged 2.75% lower on fears of weaker demand from restrictions due to the virus spread. Against the oil sensitive Canadian Loonie, the Greenback surged to 1.2830 (1.2655), near 6-month high, a gain of 1.28%. The Australian Dollar plummeted 1.15% to 0.7148 (0.7235), fresh 2021 lows. New South Wales, Australia’s largest State, recorded a new daily high of 681 Covid-19 infections which prompted a lockdown extension in the region. Sterling was pounded lower to 1.3635, (1.3755 yesterday) near one-month lows. The Euro eased to 1.1675 from 1.1708 yesterday, a 9-month low, just another victim of the broadly stronger Greenback. Against the Yen, the Dollar finished little-changed at 109.78 (109.75). The Japanese currency also benefitted from haven support. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback rose moderately. The USD/SGD pair rallied 0.26% to 1.3640 (1.3610). Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) finished at a 3-week high at 6.5020 (6.4840 yesterday).
Businessactionforex.com

The Sharp Increasse In Delta Cases Worldwide Is Negatively Affeccting The Global Economic Recovery

US jobless claims fell to a pre-pandemic low of 348,000 (previously 377,000), indicating a recovery in the labor market. On the one hand, this is very good for the economy and the dollar index. On the other hand, the labor market recovery can influence the Federal Reserve, so it will begin to reduce the QE program, triggering massive sales in the financial markets. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading without a single dynamic. Index Dow Jones decreased by 0.19%, S&P 500 added 0.13% and NASDAQ added 0.11%. The FOMC minutes indicate that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting the QE program at any time, but analysts tend to think it will happen between September 22, 2021, and January 1, 2022. Investors are likely to be very cautious all this time, so the growth potential of indexes will be limited.
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Selloff Sends RSI Towards Oversold Territory

NZD/USD extends the decline following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision on the back of US Dollar strength, and recent price action indicates a further decline in the exchange rate as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the month.
WorldHouston Chronicle

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD approaches key support after weak UK Retail Sales data

The British pound declined sharply after the relatively weak UK retail sales numbers. The data showed that the overall retail sales declined by 2.5% in July after rising by 0.2% in the previous month. At the same time, the sales rose by 2.4% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.4% after rising by 0.3% in June. These numbers came a few days after the UK published the relatively weak consumer inflation numbers. Therefore, there are signs that the country’s recovery is slowing down after recording a stellar performance in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the country’s public finances did better than expected as the net public sector borrowing rose to 10.4 billion pounds. This was half of where it was in June.
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD sell-off accelerates ahead of UK Retail Sales data

US stocks wavered after mixed economic data from the US. Data from the Labor Department showed that the number of Americans filing for jobless claims declined from 377k to 348k last week. This was a better number than the expected decline to 363k. As a result, the number of continuing jobless claims declined from 2.89k to more than 2.82k. On the other hand, the Delta variant has led to manufacturing challenges. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index declined from 21.9 in July to 19.4 in August. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 23.0. The top corporate news was at Johnson & Johnson where the CEO stepped down and that Amazon is planning large retail location in the US.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Japan's core CPI falls 0.2 pct in July on lower mobile fees

TOKYO, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's core consumer prices in July decreased by 0.2 percent year-on-year, as lower mobile data fees overweighed rising energy prices, government data showed Friday. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, nationwide core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, declined for the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats from daily highs as US Treasury yields falls

USD/JPY print mild gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 despite falling US Treasury yields. The yen gains on its safe-haven appeal despite the concerns of the Delta variant. USD/JPY remains muted with minor gains on Thursday. A pullback correction in...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Approaches Key Breakout, 110.00 Presents Resistance

USD/JPY remained well bid above the 109.35 support zone. A key contracting triangle is forming with resistance near 109.95 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.1700 support zone. GBP/USD settled below 1.3800 and declined below the 1.3720 support. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar declined sharply...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 sweats amid market's Fed taper fret

* Nasdaq, S&P 500 end just above breakeven; Dow dips. * Tech leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy falls most. Aug 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

On Thursday, the US Dollar declined by 62 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.58 during yesterday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be...
Retailinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Largely Lower; U.K. Retail Sales Slump

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely lower Friday, with a slump in U.K. retail sales adding to concerns of a slowing global economic recovery as China continues its regulatory clampdown. At 2:10 AM ET (0610 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index pushes higher, in new 2021 highs around 93.60

The index moves to new YTD highs in the 93.60/65 band. High volatility, steady yields prop up the risk-off mood. Fed’s Kaplan is due to speak later in the NA session. The greenback keeps the positive note well and sound for yet another session and navigates in 2021 highs around 93.60 when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Rebound After Delta, Fed Jolt

European and US stocks rebounded on Friday after fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally this week. Asian markets continued to fall, however, with HK's main index down 5.8 percent...
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

