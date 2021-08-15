Today on Pinstripe Alley – 8/15/21
It’s safe to say that the Yankees and White Sox are objectively an entertaining matchup for the outside viewer, and a stress-inducing one for fans of either club. This series has gone down to the wire in both games so far, setting up a crucial rubber match that could give the winning team some big momentum moving forward. The Yankees need every win they can take, so a series win against a tough opponent like Chicago would be a big boost to their postseason hunt after feasting on some lesser teams.allfans.co
