Today on Pinstripe Alley – 8/15/21

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: After he was scratched from his rehab start with the Scranton Railriders on Friday night, the Yankees announced yesterday that starter Luis Severino has tightness in his throwing shoulder and will have an MRI in New York on Monday. Although the Yankees express hope that the tests will reveal that this setback is “something minor,” it is nonetheless frustrating both for the team, who currently have five starting pitchers on the IL, and for Severino, who has missed almost all of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons and who may have been ready to return to the Bronx.