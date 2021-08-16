Microsoft wants to use Ethereum blockchain to fight piracy

Blockchain is the fundamental technology that underpins the creation of bitcoins. Blockchains has been implemented in various fields, including banking, the court, and industry, as part of both the Fourth Industrial, which began with the creation of the steam-powered and has continued with the development of electric and computer technology. The present article focused on blockchain software's potential learning and analyzed how it may be utilized to tackle some of the world's most pressing educational concerns. This article began by outlining the characteristics and benefits of smart contracts and then went on to discuss some of the current blockchain progress in the area of educational technology. On this panel, several cutting-edge uses of distributed ledger technology were explored and the advantages and drawbacks of someone using blockchain technology in the classroom. An important characteristic of distributed bitcoin is the number of nodes to sustain debate. The Bitcoin blockchain uses a pot Proof-of-Work (PoW) critical exchange method (Nakamoto 2008).
Comments / 1