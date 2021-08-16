Largest Private Companies: Auto Lending Giant Westlake Financial Keeps Its Foot on the Gas
Westlake Financial Services hit a milestone of 1 million car loan accounts in early August, more than double the number the company had just three years ago. The tight-knit group of workers at Westlake’s headquarters didn’t pop champagne corks to celebrate. Instead, the privately held company threw a party, serving up a lunch of hamburgers, fries and drinks from In-N-Out Burgers at its Hancock Park offices Aug. 9.labusinessjournal.com
