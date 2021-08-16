Largest Private Companies: Auto Lending Giant Westlake Financial Keeps Its Foot on the Gas

Sands Investment Group (SIG) is ecstatic to report today that once again they have made the Inc. Magazine’s list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Through innovation, and a strong focus on relationships created by win-win deals, collaboration, and transparency, the company not only survived one of the worst economic crises but has thrived and they are only headed up.