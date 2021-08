MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to extend its unbeaten streak this Saturday when they face the New York City FC. With a record of four victories, four draws, 8 losses for a total of 16 points, Inter Miami will take their show on the road to Red Bull Arena for an 8 p.m. match. New York City FC comes to this game with a record of eight wins, four draws, and five losses for a total of 28 points. If Miami wins or ties, it will extend its unbeaten run to five matches for the first time...