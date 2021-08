Exteriors confirmed this Monday that the staff of the Embassy of Spain in Afghanistan (one dozen) and former collaborators of the country are at the Kabul airport waiting to be rescued. In total, "several hundred people", according to diplomatic sources, have been included in the list of the evacuation operation, which is already underway. This Monday took off from Zaragoza the first military transport plane to Dubai and the game of the second, an A400m, was scheduled for this morning, inform Defense and Exteriors in a joint statement.