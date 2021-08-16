Cancel
Education

Practicing the Equitable, Transformative Pedagogy We Preach

By Cathy N. Davidson, Shelly Eversley
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November of 1975, the great writer, Black feminist theorist, and critical pedagogy advocate Audre Lorde had a nightmare that many instructors will recognize: "Dream -- a classroom -- am I the teacher or a student? I have not attended enough --either lost or late. Exam approaching -- how can it be a class -- how can I study or teach -- I haven't attended enough. Doom must come but will it?" If even a legendary figure like Audre Lorde had anxiety dreams about entering a classroom, it's safe to say anyone can feel unprepared.

