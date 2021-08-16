Cancel
Education

Republicans are Wrong; Doubling the Pell Grant Is Good Policy

By Phillip B. Levine
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a number of Republican lawmakers expressed opposition to proposals to double the Pell Grant. They argued that more generous grants would simply lead colleges to increase their prices, canceling out the intended benefit of making college more affordable for low-income students. However, not only is that result unlikely, as past research has shown, but there are accountability measures that lawmakers could incorporate to ensure that would not happen. My own research shows that doubling the value of the Pell Grant would significantly improve students' ability to afford a college education.

