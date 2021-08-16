Cancel
Read this Book. Seriously.

By Matt Reed
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

People find solace in different places. My go-tos usually involve silly comedies, time with the kids, an idiosyncratic palette of music or dense political/economic theory. This weekend involved options two and four, with a pen-in-hand reread of Stephanie Kelton’s The Deficit Myth. I really can’t recommend it (or time with...

