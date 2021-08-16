Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood has 'turned into a man' over the summer after the striker showed his speed and strength to score in the opening day thrashing of Leeds

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by teenager Mason Greenwood's accelerated progress having 'turned into a man' over the summer. The 19-year-old academy graduate has scored 30 goals in 106 first-team appearances, having made his debut in the remarkable Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain in March 2019.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Leeds#Gunnar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Man United are improving at set pieces, Van de Beek can contribute to this Red Devils team while Pickford suffers nightmare return and Benitez's problems are mounting already... FIVE things we learned after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side thrashed Everton

Seasons aren't successful in August. Points aren't gained in pre-season. But Manchester United laid down a marker for their Premier League bid by thrashing Everton 4-0 in their last pre-top-flight friendly. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's were rampant in the first-half as Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes launched the Red...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jadon Sancho trains with Manchester United for the first time as £73m star builds up his fitness after post-Euros holiday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints winger could make the bench for Premier League opener against Leeds

Jadon Sancho has trained with Manchester United for the first time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side gear up for their Premier League opener on Saturday. The £73million star completed his move three weeks ago but had been on holiday since missing a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on July 11.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enters new season with optimism and expectation

The Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk was meant to be the crowning night after nine months of steady improvement by Manchester United. Instead, an epic penalty shoot-out defeat denied Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first piece of silverware, sucked the air right out of the season and shattered the fragile sense of progress that had built up since the campaign’s difficult start.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Paul Pogba: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relaxed over France midfielder's future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is relaxed on "media magnet" Paul Pogba's Manchester United future despite the player entering the final year of his contract. Sky Sports News reported in July that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing the Frenchman and were continuing to monitor the situation - especially if he does not sign a new contract before the end of this year.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jadon Sancho: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms new Manchester United winger will ‘be involved’ against Leeds

Jadon Sancho is set to feature in some capacity for Manchester United when they host Leeds United at the weekend in the Premier League.The former Borussia Dortmund winger joined the Red Devils this summer after a year-long chase, and despite not being at peak fitness, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s set to be part of the matchday squad after impressing at the end of pre-season training.However, centre-back Raphael Varane is not ready to feature, as he hasn’t been involved with the group, with some administrative work still needed on his transfer from Real Madrid.“Jadon is going to be...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss says Bruno Fernandes will get more goalscoring help from team-mates

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's forwards will all chip in with more goals this season to ease the goalscoring burden on Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes has been a revelation since signing for United in January 2020 and led the way in front of goal for Solskjaer's side last season, netting 18 times in the league. Help from team-mates was not always forthcoming, with Marcus Rashford the next top goalscorer in the league with 11 goals.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Jadon Sancho 'may take time' to get into 'top shape'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Jadon Sancho 'may take some time' to get into a top condition having arrived at the club late from Euro 2020. Sancho is the club's marquee signing of the summer having joined from Borussia Dortmund for £73million after being tracked by the Red Devils for some time, and fans will be excited to see him in action this season.
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Blasted Over Raphael Varane Decision

Former Sky presenter Richard Keys has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to not hand new signing Raphael Varane the No. 4 shirt on his arrival at Manchester United. It was reported last week that Varane asked for the No. 4 shirt but Phil Jones, who currently has the number, refused to give it up, and the former Real Madrid man settled for the No. 19 shirt instead.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer on Leeds thrashing: I couldn't have asked for more; team effort

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left delighted with their 5-1 thumping of Leeds United. Bruno Fernandes struck a hat-trick on the day. Solskjaer said: "It creates and sets the mood when you see the fans driving to the stadium. You get the butterflies again. Suddenly it's a game that matters. We felt extra responsibility because it's been so long without them. They mean so much to us. To have that love from the fans is so important.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Leeds score: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba run riot in 5-1 thrashing

Manchester United began their Premier League season in dream fashion, romping to a 5-1 win over Leeds United at a packed Old Trafford. A hat trick for Bruno Fernandes and four assists from the exceptional Paul Pogba made them the stand out performers in a blistering return to action at Old Trafford, where supporters were sent into delirium by the hammering meted out on one of their great rivals by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he gave Paul Pogba 'the freedom to roam' in Manchester United's thumping win over Leeds... as midfielder rewards boss with four assists, more than all last season!

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he gave Paul Pogba the freedom to roam against Leeds, with the midfielder responding by producing four assists in an emphatic 5-1 victory at Old Trafford. United commenced the new campaign in impressive style, with Pogba playing a prominent part in proceedings.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fans could convince Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United insists boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after midfielder starred in win over Leeds with FOUR assists in front of returning supporters at full capacity Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the adulation from Manchester United fans can persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. Pogba was outstanding in Saturday's 5-1 win over Leeds, making four assists as a jubilant Old Trafford was filled to capacity for the first time in 17 months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy