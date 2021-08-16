Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood has 'turned into a man' over the summer after the striker showed his speed and strength to score in the opening day thrashing of Leeds

Jadon Sancho is set to feature in some capacity for Manchester United when they host Leeds United at the weekend in the Premier League.The former Borussia Dortmund winger joined the Red Devils this summer after a year-long chase, and despite not being at peak fitness, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s set to be part of the matchday squad after impressing at the end of pre-season training.However, centre-back Raphael Varane is not ready to feature, as he hasn’t been involved with the group, with some administrative work still needed on his transfer from Real Madrid.“Jadon is going to be...