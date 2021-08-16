Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood has 'turned into a man' over the summer after the striker showed his speed and strength to score in the opening day thrashing of Leeds
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by teenager Mason Greenwood's accelerated progress having 'turned into a man' over the summer. The 19-year-old academy graduate has scored 30 goals in 106 first-team appearances, having made his debut in the remarkable Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain in March 2019.www.chatsports.com
