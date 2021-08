AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC was held scoreless for the 12th time this season, losing 1-0 to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. Once again, Austin FC had early chances to score but could not convert. In the 28th minute, Diego Fagundez had another excellent shot but it hit the post. A little later on, Tomas Pochettino had a header that went to the left of goal, resulting in another empty that did not activate the scoreboard.