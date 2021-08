Dennis “Denny or Steiner” A. Martell, 68, of Bloomer, died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family in Bloomer. Denny was born March 19, 1953 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Arthur and Anita (Bruehling) Martell. He graduated from McDonell High School and worked for the city of Chippewa Falls for 36 years until his retirement in 2012. Denny was a member of the Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge #246.