Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

4 common reasons for not getting the vaccine, debunked

By Culture
Vice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), as of the 18th of July, vaccine hesitancy among those aged 16 to 29 has fallen to 8%. This is definitely good news, but 8% still equates to hundreds of thousands of people. In the USA, polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation (via Bloomberg) suggests 34% of 18- to 29-year-olds said they wanted to wait before getting vaccinated, and another 15% responded that they did not plan to get the vaccine at all. These margins could be enough to jeopardise global herd immunity.

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Ons#Social Science#The Vaccines#Bloomberg#Covid#A E#Ucl#Virus Watch#Ippr#Bbc News#Instagram#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Pharmaceuticalsthedoctorstv.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Myths Debunked

COVID-19 continues to spread and infect people -- especially those who have not been vaccinated -- and now cities, businesses, and venues are using vaccine mandates to help reduce the risk of infection for patrons, employees, and the public. A vaccine requirement to enter a business or and event space...
Christiana, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

From WHYY: ChristianaCare vaccine mandate protesters air debunked claims

Unproven and debunked vaccination assertions abounded outside Christiana Hospital this week. Those claims include a belief that the Covid-19 vaccine was developed too fast and everybody taking it is part of the experiment. Some argued the shots are part of a plot to shrink the world’s population, and that forcing...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Chart of Common COVID Symptoms Based on Vaccination Proves Vaccines Work

A new chart can help you sort out the common COVID symptoms based on if you’re vaccinated or not, and it’s helpful for two reasons: one, that it proves that being vaccinated is totally necessary because the symptoms are so much less brutal, and two, it helps you recognize COVID if you get it while vaccinated because some of the symptoms are different.
Career Development & Adviceoutreachmagazine.com

The Most Common Reasons Leaders Fail to Delegate

Why We Neglect One of the Most Important Aspects of Leadership. Perhaps one of the biggest obstacles to growth, low team morale, and not sustaining momentum has to do with leaders who fail to delegate. I often call this dumping delegation. Either they don’t know how, they don’t see the...
PharmaceuticalsSavannah Morning News

Debunking the most persistent misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

Roughly half of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccine hesitancy persists. About 14% of Americans say they will not get vaccinated, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Ten percent say they will wait and see how vaccines work for others, and 3% say they will get vaccinated only if it's required.
Cancerskepticalraptor.com

Polio vaccine does not cause cancer – anti-vax myth debunked

Apparently, the “polio vaccine can cause cancer” zombie memes have been reanimated by the anti-vaccine world. Lacking evidence for their beliefs, retreading old debunked memes is their standard operating procedure. And once again, I’m seeing it. The interesting thing about social media (Facebook, Twitter, blogs, Google, Reddit) is that it’s...
Pharmaceuticalswbrc.com

Local doctor clears up common vaccine myths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders say misinformation surrounding the vaccine is one of the greatest issues health officials face in the effort to improve Alabama’s vaccination rates. One local doctor is working to clear up myths surrounding the shot. “Usually once we have a real conversation about what...
PharmaceuticalsJuneau Empire

Officials debunk COVID vaccine misinformation

Misinformation about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment options have been circulating the state for the past year, and health officials with the Department of Health and Social Services continue to reiterate the same message: Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic. Dr. Coleman Cutchins, a clinical pharmacist...
Healthfinchannel.com

Vaccines still effective against Delta variant of concern, Oxford study

Obtaining two vaccine doses remains the most effective way to ensure protection against the COVID-19 Delta variant of concern dominant in the UK today, according to a study from the University of Oxford. Conducted in partnership with the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and the Department for Health and Social...
Women's HealthObserver-Reporter

Doctors recommend vaccine for pregnant women

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined other groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine in recommending the COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women. The recommendation is based on data collected from thousands of pregnant women who were vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy