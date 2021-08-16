Cancel
Augusta, WI

Alan Watenphul

Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Watenphul, 64, of Augusta, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday afternoon, August 11, 2021, and in the care of St. Croix Hospice. Al was born in Eau Claire on July 31, 1957, the son of William and Carol (Rindahl) Watenphul. He lived all his life in Augusta, and it was here he attended school. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Army, and during his enlistment was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged after 3 years and returned to Augusta, where he was united in marriage to Dianne Loftsgordon on August 4, 1979. In Augusta he had worked at Jack Walters and Heekin Can. He had also worked as a cook at the Norske Nook in Osseo before following his dream as becoming a truck driver. He first drove for Bob Brink Inc. and then as an owner operator for John D. Anderson Trucking. He drove truck for nearly 20 years until a back injury force his retirement in 2013.

www.leadertelegram.com

