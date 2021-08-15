Art Comes To Life On Beautiful Display At Luma Festival In Binghamton
If you love art, and want to see it displayed on buildings and come to life, the 2021 Luma Festival in Binghamton is worth the drive for you. The Luma festival transforms Binghamton into an immersive outdoor art gallery for the only U.S. festival focusing on projection mapping. "Using powerful projectors and 3D animation, we create the illusion that enormous structures are transforming as if by magic. The light overpowers the surface and the effect seems real."bigfrog104.com
Comments / 0