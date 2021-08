Karen A LaPointe passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 30th of July 2021. Karen was born on December 28, 1947. Karen was the only daughter of Robert and Betty (nee Berg) Christianson. Karen graduated from North high school in Eau Claire, WI in 1966. Karen spent many years working various jobs; such as Uniroyal Tire company, Packerland meat packing company and Phillips plastics. Karen retired early with a disability, from Phillips plastics.