Jerome Padrutt

Jerome “Bud” A. Padrutt, 101, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully under the care of St. Joseph’s hospice at the Rutledge Home on Monday, August 9th 2021. He was born July 26, 1920 in Sauk City, Wisconsin to Susan (Bohnert) and John Padrutt. His family moved to Chippewa Falls when he was a young boy. He graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School in 1938. When the US entered WW2 Bud enlisted in the Navy. He saw action in the South Pacific aboard the escort carrier USS Kitkun Bay. As a photographer’s mate 1st class, he flew aerial reconnaissance missions from the carrier. He also photographed battles including Midway, Leyte Gulf and the Philippines. At the end of the war, he photographed one of the Japanese surrender ceremonies and some of the war damage in Tokyo.