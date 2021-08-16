Duaine Holm

Duaine M Holm, age 75, of Elk Mound, WI and Georgetown, TX passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Beehive Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI. He was born on January 30, 1946, in Colfax, WI to Melvin and Evelyn Holm. Duaine was raised on a farm in Colfax, WI. He worked on local farms throughout his high school years. He married Barb Wolf in 1965 and they had three children (Shannon, Sandy and Jeff). He built many homes for his family while also pursuing his active career in insurance with Hartford and Auto Owners Insurance Companies. In 1985 he was remarried to Kris Marasch for 37 years. They spent many fun vacations traveling the world and spent winters in Georgetown, Texas. His struggles with Parkinson’s disease lead him to an early retirement in 2004 as Regional Vice President of Auto Owners Insurance. His passions were hobby farming, tractors, beef cattle, classic cars, card gaming with family and friends, and let’s not forget casinos! He was an amazing and loving husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, a devoted Christian, and an outstanding provider for his entire family .Duaine is survived by his wife, Kris, daughters, Shannon (Quin) Meyer and Sandy (Tyler) Jacobson, son, Jeff (Erin) Holm, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren plus 2 more on the way, one brother, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Duaine is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.