ShotSpotter response leads to chase and weapon charges in Wilmington

Aug. 16—Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were involved in a brief chase Sunday afternoon which led to weapon charges after a driver fled the scene. Authorities responded to notification from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, in the 1000 Block of S. 10th Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. While arriving to the scene, officers were flagged down about a vehicle leaving the area believed to be involved in the incident.