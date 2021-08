Kathryn E. Larson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020 at her sister’s home after a two year fight with cancer. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in rural Rock Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Rock Creek Lutheran Church and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Burial will be in the Rock Creek- Meridean Cemetery.