Bloomer Arlette DeShane, age 75, passed away at her home on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1946 to Ervan and Leona (Waterhouse) Pagenkopf. She worked at A.J. Manufacturing in Bloomer for many years and enjoyed crafting, gardening, doll collecting, going to Flea Markets and spending time with her family and friends.