What’s a way to know you’re really stuck in a slump? When even a game that starts about as well as it could for you still ends up in a one-sided win for the other guys. That’s the way it was Tuesday, as the Orioles seemed to be in the middle of a vintage start from John Means, only for everything to do what it tends to with the Orioles these days and spiral completely out of control in what became a 10-0 win for the Tampa Bay Rays.