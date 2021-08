Quantrill allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings of a no-decision Wednesday against Oakland. He had five strikeouts. Quantrill turned a 2-0 lead over to the Cleveland bullpen in the seventh inning, but Oakland rallied with a pair of runs to tie the game and hand Quantrill his fourth no-decision in his last five starts. Still, it was another effective outing for the 26-year-old, who has held his opponents to three runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts dating back to the beginning of July. Quantrill is 3-2 in 32 appearances (14 starts) overall this season, producing a 3.13 ERA in 97.2 innings of work. Twenty-one of his 76 strikeouts have come over his last three outings.