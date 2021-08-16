Aug. 16, 2021

As I was growing up, my parents took the family to the Toledo Zoo once a year. It was a picnic day, as Mom would make Kool-Aid drinks, ground bologna sandwiches, chips and perhaps some potato salad (which had to be eaten quickly so it wouldn’t spoil) and we would picnic in nearby Walbridge Park before entering the zoo. One constant in all those years seemed to be that Mom and Dad would always choose the hottest day of the summer for our adventure.