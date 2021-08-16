Sherdog’s Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings

I'm a huge fan and practitioner of a number of martial arts and am not one to talk down another form or practice, but what I've seen from tae kwon do and kumite karate this week is not martial arts. The kumite finals were unwatchable. The women's gold match was some shuffling back and forth, some kicking, then both fighters throwing their hands up. Twice the ref had to give them both penalties for inaction. The men showed a bit more action, but when one fighter leaned into the other's kick and got knocked out, the guy who threw the kick lost the gold for kicking too hard. Really? For the TKD fights, all I saw was two people standing bladed and throwing little kicks. Yes, I get that it's sport competition, but it was really, really stupid and has very little to do with real TKD or karate.