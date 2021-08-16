Sherdog’s Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGegard Mousasi continues to reign atop Bellator MMA’s middleweight division. “The Dreamcatcher” overcame a slow start to defeat John Salter via third-round technical knockout in the Bellator 264 main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday night. Other than a closely-contested loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. in June 2019, the 36-year-old Mousasi has been consistently excellent at 185 pounds for the past five years, with victories in 11 of his last 12 bouts. As a result, Mousasi moves past Darren Till, whose lone middleweight win is Kelvin Gastelum, and into the eighth spot in Sherdog.com’s latest divisional rankings.

