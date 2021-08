The first ever meeting between Boston and New York was originally scheduled for Week 7, though the game was postponed due to weather in Boston. That game has been rescheduled for August 29; the teams will play twice in the next two weeks to end the regular season. With a storied sports rivalry between the two cities, the stage is set for a pivotal Week 12 game in New York—the Empire will earn a home playoff game if they can beat Boston in their final two games.