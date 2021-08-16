P Nation Reveals 'LOUD' Trainees In a Video + Official Twitter Account Opened
P Nation (Psy's record label) released a new introduction film for its trainees from SBS's show "LOUD!" "LOUD!" is a program which JYP Entertainment four Jin Young Park and P Nation founder Psy set to create two new boy groups that will debut solely under their agencies. The program emphasizes not only the singing and dancing skills of the participants but also their talents in a wide range of fields, including songwriting, producing, musical instruments, and fine arts.www.kpopstarz.com
