Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

P Nation Reveals 'LOUD' Trainees In a Video + Official Twitter Account Opened

By Annie Barmaine
kpopstarz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP Nation (Psy's record label) released a new introduction film for its trainees from SBS's show "LOUD!" "LOUD!" is a program which JYP Entertainment four Jin Young Park and P Nation founder Psy set to create two new boy groups that will debut solely under their agencies. The program emphasizes not only the singing and dancing skills of the participants but also their talents in a wide range of fields, including songwriting, producing, musical instruments, and fine arts.

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
Person
Psy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trainees#Sbs#Jyp Entertainment#P Nation#Jype#Summer Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

#GetWellSoonJeongyeon Trends on Twitter as JYP Entertainment Announces TWICE Jeongyeon's Current Health Situation

JYP Entertainment recently announced the current health situation of TWICE Jeongyeon, who has been experiencing psychological anxiety since October last year. On Aug. 18, JYP Entertainment, posted an official statement on TWICE Fan's, announcing Jeongyeon's health status. Fans of the girl group have started trending a few hashtags related to the female idol on Twitter to show their love and support for her.
Musicallkpop.com

How netizens are reacting to Fromis_9 transferring to Pledis Entertainment

On August 16, it was announced that fromis_9 will be managed by Pledis Entertainment from now on. Originally, the group has been managed by Off the Record Entertainment since the agency’s establishment in 2018. However, the girl group will not be managed by Pledis Entertainment, home to idol groups such as NU'EST and Seventeen.
TV & VideosSoompi

“LOUD” Contestants Take On First Live Performance As JYPE And P Nation Trainees + 3 Trainees Eliminated

On the August 21 episode of SBS’s “LOUD,” the new JYP Entertainment trainees and the new P Nation trainees performed on a live broadcast for the first time. Last episode, “LOUD” completed the casting round, where contestants were drafted into either JYP Entertainment or P Nation or eliminated from the show. The new JYPE trainees are Lee Gye Hun, Mitsuyuki Amaru, Lee Dong Hyeon, Park Yong Geon, Zo Doo Hyun, Okamoto Keiju, Youn Dong Yeon, Kang Hyun Woo, and Yoon Min. The new P Nation trainees are Cheon Jun Hyeok, Woo Kyung Jun, Eun Hwi, Daniel Jikal, Choi Tae Hun, Oh Sung Jun, Tanaka Koki, Lee Ye Dam, Jang Hyun Soo, and Kim Dong Hyun.
Behind Viral Videosallkpop.com

Korean YouTuber who faked having Tourette's syndrome applies to be on 'Show Me the Money 10'

The Korean YouTuber, who was embroiled in a controversy last year as he was found to have faked having Tourette's Syndrome, is back on YouTube after a year. Hong Jung Oh, who used to run the YouTuber channel 'I'm Tourette,' has created a new channel under his own name and revealed that he had applied to be on 'Show Me the Money 10.' On July 29, Hong Jung Oh posted a video with the title, 'Hong Jung Oh's application video for Show Me the Money 10' on his new YouTube channel.
Worldallkpop.com

Fans of (G)I-DLE’s Soojin bombard actress Seo Shin Ae’s YouTube channel with comments following Soojin’s departure

On August 14, girl group (G)I-DLE’s agency Cube Entertainment announced Soojin’s departure from the group. The first accuser of Soojin first raised her accusations earlier during March this year, to which Soojin personally denied. In response to this, her former classmate, Seo Shin Ae, who is also an actress, spoke up on the related matter. However, her Instagram post containing her statement has been deleted since.
Internetwashingtonnewsday.com

Carrie Underwood’s Twitter Account Liked the Anti-Mask Mandate Video, Right?

Carrie Underwood’s Twitter Account Liked the Anti-Mask Mandate Video, Right?. During the COVID-19 epidemic, rules and mandates have sparked debate around the world, particularly around the use of face masks. The Complaint. Carrie Underwood, a singer and songwriter, became a Twitter trending topic after screengrabs of her account’s “likes” were...
TV Showskpopstarz.com

'LOUD!' Live Broadcast Round Begins, JYPE and P-Nation Prepare for the First Stage

SBS' "LOUD!" finally begins the most anticipated live broadcast round on August 21. "LOUD!" is the trending audition survival program that was created by JYP Entertainment founder Jinyoung Park and P-Nation creator Psy. They will both create two new boy groups that will debut from their own agencies, making them the "World Wide Boy Group of 2021."
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Lul Tim Shows Off Coloscopy Bag He Wears Since Von Shooting

King Von’s Killer Lul Tim Reveals He’s Been Wearing Coloscopy Bag Since Von Shooting. Lul Tim, the rapper who is currently facing murder charges for allegedly shooting Chicago rapper King Von, took to Instagram to reveal that he has a colostomy bag. Lil Tim – who is a close friend...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Beyoncé Responds To Fans Who Say She Doesn’t Show Enough Of Her Personality On Social Media

Beyoncé speaks on why she doesn’t show her full personality, and a look into her personal life on social media. During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bey shares that she was so “quiet” back in the day because she had her eye on the prize, she was determined to make it big. She says, “less evolved Beyoncé could never f*** with the woman I am today.” She was so much to herself that many of her high school peers didn’t know she could sing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy