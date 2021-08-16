P Nation Reveals 'LOUD' Trainees In a Video + Official Twitter Account Opened

The Korean YouTuber, who was embroiled in a controversy last year as he was found to have faked having Tourette's Syndrome, is back on YouTube after a year. Hong Jung Oh, who used to run the YouTuber channel 'I'm Tourette,' has created a new channel under his own name and revealed that he had applied to be on 'Show Me the Money 10.' On July 29, Hong Jung Oh posted a video with the title, 'Hong Jung Oh's application video for Show Me the Money 10' on his new YouTube channel.