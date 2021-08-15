Buddy Valastro Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Padma Lakshmi is most well known as the host of Bravo's Top Chef. In addition to being the Top Chef host, she is a cookbook author, activist, actress, Emmy nominee and mom. Through social media, she gives fan small glimpses into her personal life she shares with daughter Krishna. It appears that Padma and Krishna have a very close and tight knit bond. 11-year-old Krishna is Padma's only child, whom she shared with her partner, Adam Dell. Adam Dell is the brother of Dell, Inc.'s founder Michael Dell, so host Padma Lakshmi certainly is no stranger to fame, either in her own life or in the life of her partner's. While Padma Lakshmi's daughter mainly remains out of the spotlight, her nickname "little hands" is well-known to her followers. Until 2020, Padma kept her little girl's face out of photos. Last year she decided it was time to show her off now, since she is older and has paparazzi pics taken of her every time they are in NYC. Whether in New York City or India, Hollywood stars like Britney Spears and others can certainly attest to the difficulty of keeping the paparazzi away.