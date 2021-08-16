Re: Fusion 12 w/ Big Sur Display Flicker

I upgraded my 2020 i7 Macbook Pro to Big Sur a few months ago and now VMWare Fusion 11 12 is uselessly slow. I'm talking 5-15 seconds delay per mouse click in simple, low-intensity programs like web browsers and office productivity apps. For intense programs like Solidworks (the main reason why I purchased VMWare Fusion), I'm not even trying anymore. I ran previous versions of Fusion on this and previous Macbooks in previous MacOS releases and they weren't lighting fast but they were usable. I tried running Fusion 12 with all hardware acceleration options enabled, and it was actually even slower than it was with hardware acceleration disabled. Searching through the VMWare website (which is competing with xfinity.com for the worst-designed website I've ever used) it appears that they don't offer any tech support for non-corporate customers. Is that correct? When I go to VMWare's support page, they list that my purchases have no associated support options. Which means I'm now in the market for a better virtualization solution. Can anyone recommend a way to get VMWare Fusion 12 running at usable speed in Big Sur? Or can anyone recommend a better VM?