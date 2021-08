Before today, GB men had not made the podium in the individual event at the modern pentathlon – they have now. Joe Choong went into the final laser-run combined discipline in the lead after completing the swimming, fencing and riding rounds to lead the field on 859 points. Republic of Korea’s JUNG Jinhwa (847), Czech Republic’s Jan Kuf (838) and Jung’s compatriot JUN Woongate (831) lined up behind him in the staggered laser-run, which is based on the points scored on the first three rounds. Choong’s teammate and former world champion Jamie Cooke was ninth overall still with a chance of making the podium in the combined laser-run event.