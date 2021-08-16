Cancel
US firm accuses HUAWEI of pushing for planting a data backdoor, files federal lawsuit

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUAWEI isn’t the most privacy-focused big tech firm. The company was classified as a “national security threat” last year and then criticized by Brtitan over security issues. Now, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, a US firm known as Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) has filed a lawsuit against HUAWEI for allegedly pushing it to plant a data backdoor for a law enforcement safer-cities project in Lahore, Pakistan.

pocketnow.com

