Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market | Expected Growth Of USD 15.69 Billion| Technavio Insights On Distribution Channel, Product, And Geography

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the office stationery and supplies B2B market size has the potential to grow by USD 15.69 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.56%?

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (paper products, desk supplies, stationery and mailing supplies, computer and printer supplies, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market report:

  • The Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market has the potential to grow by USD 15.69 million during 2021-2025.
  • The key factor driving the Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market growth is increasing business expansion & growth opportunities
  • The increasing use of digital platforms in offices might hinder the growth of the market participants.
  • 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Corp., Staples Inc., The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., WH Smith Plc are a few of the key vendors in the office stationery and supplies B2B market.
  • 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for office stationery and supplies B2B in APAC.
  • Paper products will be the largest product segment in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Discover more by getting a free sample report Now!

Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market Report: OverviewThe Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market forecast report provides insights on business strategies for vendors to reimage themselves. Buy the Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment.

Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market: Key Drivers & TrendsAccording to our research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The key factors driving the Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market are the rising demand for customized office stationery and growing online sales of office stationery and supplies for the business expansion. However, factors such as growing environmental concern and increased competition leading to discounted prices of stationery products will prove to be challenges for the growth of the market participants.

The Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Segmentation by Key Vendors | Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market

The Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

  • 3M Co.
  • ACCO Brands Corp.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • BIC Group
  • Costco Wholesale Corp.
  • Staples Inc.
  • The ODP Corp.
  • Walmart Inc.
  • WH Smith Plc

The Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Segmentation by Key Regions | Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for office stationery and supplies B2B in APAC.

Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of corporate offices will facilitate the office stationery and supplies B2B market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To garner further competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Segmentation by Product | Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market

Paper products will be the largest product segment in the market in focus during the forecast period. Paper-based office stationery includes printing paper, books and notepads, sticky notes, and writing pads. The demand for office paper products is rising in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to the expansion of office spaces and economic development.

Request for a free sample of the report to get an exclusive glimpse of actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends at Technavio.

Table of Content

  • Key Insights
  • Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market Overview
  • Market Sizing
  • Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market: Key Drivers & Trends
  • Office Stationery & Supplies B2B Market by Product, Regions & Vendors
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | TechnavioLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavioTwitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-stationery--supplies-b2b-market--expected-growth-of-usd-15-69-billion-technavio-insights-on-distribution-channel-product-and-geography-301355235.html

SOURCE Technavio

