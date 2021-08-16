Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil & Gas Pipeline And Transportation Automation Market Forecast & Analysis | Application & Geography | Technavio Insights

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know that the Oil & Gas pipeline and transportation automation market has the potential to grow by USD 742.43 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.72%?

This oil & gas pipeline and transportation automation market analysis report entails exhaustive statistical qualitative and quantitative data of the market by application (pipeline and LNG and terminal), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors.

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market report:

  • The Oil & Gas pipeline and transportation automation market has the potential to grow by USD 742.43 million during 2021-2025.
  • The key factor driving the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth is the expansion of oil terminals.
  • The increased use of alternative energy sources will challenge the growth of the market participants.
  • ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market.
  • 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation in APAC.
  • The demand for automation in pipelines is led by the increasing regulatory control over the oil and gas industry and the construction of new pipelines.

Discover more by getting a free sample report Now!

Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Report: OverviewThe Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves.

Buy the Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment.

Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation : Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The key factors driving the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth are the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation and new exploration policies. These new oil and gas exploration and production activities, along with improved and efficient pipelines for oil and gas transportation will significantly influence market growth over the forecast period. The challenges that the market will face are the technical challenges and high costs associated with the maintenance of pipeline and transportation infrastructure.

The Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Segmentation by Key Vendors | Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation are fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Segmentation by Key Regions | Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America. The high offshore capital expenditure and the increasing number of oil rigs and new oil platform installation projects will facilitate the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To garner further competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Segmentation by Application | Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation

Pipelines are integral components of the oil and gas midstream sector and are highly preferred for oil and gas transportation. The demand for automation in pipelines is led by the increasing regulatory control over the oil and gas industry and the construction of new pipelines.

Request for a free sample of the report to get an exclusive glimpse of actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends at Technavio.

Table of Content

  • Key Insights
  • Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Overview
  • Market Sizing
  • Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation: Key Drivers & Trends
  • Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation by Application, Regions & Vendors
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market|Size, Share, Growth, Trends|Industry Analysis|Forecast 2025|TechnavioLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavio Twitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil--gas-pipeline-and-transportation-automation-market-forecast--analysis--application--geography--technavio-insights-301355245.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Oil And Gas#Cagr#Lng#Apac#Mea#Abb Ltd#Mitsubishi Electric Corp#Omron Corp#Rockwell Automation Inc#Siemens Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Trafficbostonnews.net

Railway Cybersecurity Market | Trends, Growth, Analysis

According to the new market research report "Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type (Infrastructural & Onboard), Offering, Security Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, System Administration and Data Protection), Application (Passenger & Freight), Rail Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027.
Energy Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Energy Storage（for Microgrids） Market 2021 Share, Growth by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecast 2027

The latest report on the Energy Storage（for Microgrids） Market 2020 industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The Global Energy Storage（for Microgrids） Market report also covers all the important expansions that are newly adopted across the global market. The main objective of the Energy Storage（for Microgrids） Market research is to provide an in-depth investigation of all market dynamics that includes drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. Both the demand and supply aspect of the Energy Storage（for Microgrids） Market is covered in this report, along with the future trends of Energy Storage（for Microgrids） Industry that will help to impact the market demand during the forecast period.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Poultry Management Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Poultrix, Sahiwala Software, Orias Technologies

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Poultry Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Poultry Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Poultry Management Software market report advocates analysis of Fasttrack Solutions, NAVFarm, BigFarmNet, Porphyrio, TECH KRIPA, Poultrix, Sahiwala Software, Orias Technologies, SARU TECH, eZarurat, Intelia Technologies & Abuerdan.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

IoT at Workplace Market Size & Revenue Analysis | ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls

Global IoT at Workplace Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lutron Electronics, Telkom SA, Crestron Electronics.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Flow Meter Market Expected to Cross $11.9 Billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 6.3%

The global flow meter market is moving toward the maturity phase in its industry life cycle wherein growth opportunities are largely influenced by technological advancement. Development in technology is helping manufacturers to develop technologically advanced new generation flow meter that aimed to be more user-friendly with better functionalities. Therefore, the need for skilled manpower can be eliminated, reducing the overall cost. Some of the other factors contributing to the global flow meter market growth are rise in demand for smart and intelligent flow meters, and increase in adoption in industries like power generation, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment.
Softwarewoodlandreport.com

Integrated Building Management Systems Market growth analysis in IT Consulting & Other Services Industry | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industryplaythemusic.biz

Distributed Power Generation Market to 2027 -Trends Analysis and Growth Insights by Key Vendors

The Distributed Power Generation Market study involves comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market. All-detailed overview of the global market is encompassed in the report in a systematics and elaborate manner. A thorough summary of the market is depicted after examining the vital parameters driving the industry growth, restraining factors along with the expansion prospects prevailing in the market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Auto Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast 2021-2026 | Towersec, Delphi Technologies, NCC Group

The Worldwide Auto Cyber Security Market study with 118+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. some of the players studied are Argus Cyber Security, Karamba Security, Arilou Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Towersec, Delphi Technologies, Lear Corporation, NCC Group & ESCRYPT.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Tungsten High Speed Steel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

250 Pages Tungsten High Speed Steel Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Tungsten High Speed Steel sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Insights, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third-party banking software market size is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2021-2025, deelerating at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report entails a comprehensive analysis of key vendors including Accenture Plc( Ireland) , Capgemini Services SAS( France) , Fidelity National Information Services Inc.(US) , Fiserv Inc. (US) , and Infosys Ltd. ( India).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Industrial Cobot Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2020-2030

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "industrial cobot", the global industrial cobot market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the industrial cobot market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global industrial cobot market.
Industryatlantanews.net

Automotive Oil Coolers Market Industry Analysis, Applications, Size, Share, Growth and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities Forecast 2021-2027

"The Automotive Oil Coolers Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" When it comes to surviving in a highly competitive market, then proper marketing plan is an...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

$ 2.22 Bn Growth In Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market - Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 2.22 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the retail self-checkout terminals market to register a CAGR of almost 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Pharmacy Automation & Medical Supplies Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, And Segment Forecasts 2021 – 2027

Harmacy Automation & Medical Supplies Automation Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pharmacy Automation & Medical Supplies Automation market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2020-2025

“The research report of Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. The research report on Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market helps clients to understand the structure of market by identifying its various segments such as product type, end user, competitive landscape and key regions. Thus the study report offers the comprehensive analysis of market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, report explains the major challenges and risk to face in the forecast period. In addition, report focuses on the competitive landscape and sales analysis of different vendors participating in the Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 147.82 Mn Growth In Digital Caliper Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the Digital Caliper Market to grow by $ 147.82 mn at 6.03% during 2021-2025. Dorsey Metrology International, Draper Tools Ltd., Fowler High Precision Inc., Guilin Guanglu Measuring Instrument Co. Ltd, Helios-Preisse, GmbH, Hexagon AB, Hornady,iGaging, Mitutoyo Corp., The L.S. Starrett Co. are few of the major players.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Natural Coconut Oil Market Insights, Trends, Forecast up to 2027

Natural Coconut Oil Market analysis report has recently added which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Global Natural Coconut Oil Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy