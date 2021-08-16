Advantest To Participate In Virtual SEMICON Southeast Asia On August 23-27

Cancel
TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will support SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEMICON SEA) on August 23-27 as a silver sponsor and will participate in the event's virtual exhibition to share information about its latest test technologies. The virtual booth environment will facilitate real-time interactions between Advantest's technical experts and customers by live chat and private video meeting tools.

Under the theme, "Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.", Advantest will virtually showcase its latest test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G, and high-speed memory. The test solutions featured in Advantest's virtual booth include:

  • NEW: V93000 E X A S c ale™ SoC Test System, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class
  • Memory and burn-in test platforms including the MP T 3 0 00 series test system that combines thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs) including PCIe Gen 4
  • Smart test cell solutions for factory automation including data traceability and predictive maintenance

Social Media For our latest updates, check out the Advantest Facebook and LinkedIn pages or follow @Advantest_ATE on Twitter.

About Advantest Corporation Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION3061 Zanker Road San Jose, CA 95134, USA Tish Kelly-Mick tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com

